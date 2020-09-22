HPSOS 2020 Practical Exam Timetable Released For Class 10 & 12 By Himachal Pradesh Board

The Himachal Pradesh education board, that is HPBOSE, released the complete time table for the practical exams to be conducted for Class 10th and 12th. The timetable can be checked from the official notice that is uploaded on the HPBOSE website at hpbose.org. Read on for the complete details on the practical date sheet that was released yesterday on Monday.

HPSOS class 10 & class 12 practical exam dates out now

According to the notice released by HPBOSE on their official website, students from Class 10 will have their practicals starting from September 24th. However, the practical exams for Class 12 will start on September 28th.

Each of these practice exams will be for 25 marks. However, Class 10th Computer Science practical exam is for 50 marks, Class 10th Art-B practical exam will be for 35 marks whereas Class 12th Accountancy practical/project exam will be for 20 marks.

The practical exams for Class 10th will conclude on September 25, while the Class 12th practical exams of the Himachal Pradesh State Open schools will conclude on October 3rd.

The Class 10 practicals would be conducted for subjects including Science, Home Science, Computer Science and Art-B. While the practicals for Class 12 will be conducted for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Home Education and FSc, Computer Science, Geography, Physical Education, and Accountancy.

All the practical exams will be held in two shifts, that is 9 am to 12 pm, as the morning shift and from 2 pm to 5 pm as the evening shift.

Direct link for complete official notice - Click here

Image courtesy: HPBOSE website

HPSOS exam news

The Himachal Pradesh State Open School had earlier declared the results for Class 12th before announcing to conduct the practical exams for Class 10th and 12th classes. HP SOS declared the class 12 examinations results on July 24th. This year’s pass percentage was reported to be only 28.95 per cent indicating that only 4,184 students passed the examination out of 14,453.

The Himachal Pradesh Board had also informed that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation, re-checking and to re-appear in exams as well, however the last dates for this ended back in August itself.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock