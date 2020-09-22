HPSOS 2020 Practical Exam Timetable Released For Class 10 & 12 By Himachal Pradesh Board

The Himachal Pradesh education board, that is HPBOSE, released the complete time table for the practical exams to be conducted for Class 10th and 12th. The timetable can be checked from the official notice that is uploaded on the HPBOSE website at hpbose.org. Read on for the complete details on the practical date sheet that was released yesterday on Monday.
The Himachal Pradesh State Open School had earlier declared the results for Class 12th before announcing to conduct the practical exams for Class 10th and 12th classes. HP SOS declared the class 12 examinations results on July 24th. This year’s pass percentage was reported to be only 28.95 per cent indicating that only 4,184 students passed the examination out of 14,453.
The Himachal Pradesh Board had also informed that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation, re-checking and to re-appear in exams as well, however the last dates for this ended back in August itself.
