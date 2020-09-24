HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Announces 1661 Vacancies! Registration Starts Sept 26

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released a notification on September 23rd inviting applications for 1661 vacancies. Out of this, 1133 vacancies are for contract basis posts and 528 for regular posts. The applications are invited for posts under HPSSC including Junior Office Assistant (IT), Station Fire Officer, Traffic Inspector, Technician, Statistical Assistant, Assistant Store Keeper, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer & others.

The HPSSC registration process will begin on September 26th, however, the last date is October 25th. Candidates need to apply for the same before October 25, till 11:59 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official site that is, hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC recruitment 2020 for multiple posts

Age criteria - The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be considered with respect to this date - 01-01-2020.

The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh.

The upper age relaxation is available for Ex-servicemen candidates of Himachal Pradesh state, as per provisions of H.P. Govt.

Image courtesy: HPSSC official website

HPPSC 2020 exam dates

Recently the recruitment notification under Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) was also released, where all the examinations are scheduled in the month of November 2020. The HPPSC November exam date 2020 was released on August 26th by HPPSC authorities on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The official HPPSC notification read as, "The tentative dates of examination are subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”, indicating that these dates are tentative with respect to the suitable conditions with respect to coronavirus situation in the country in November.

Drug Inspector, Health & Family Welfare – November 2, 2020

Works Manager in HRTC – November 3, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy – November 4, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry – November 5, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacology – November 6, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutics – November 7, 2020

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Mains) Examination-2019 – November 17, 2020, to November 24, 2020 (except November 22 and 23)

State Eligibility Test (offline) – November 22, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock