IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Last Date To Apply September 23 Midnight

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. According to the official IBPS Clerk notification on the website, interested candidates need to submit their IBPS Clerk vacancy application latest by today. They can visit the site at www.ibps.in for submission and queries. Take a look at everything that you need to know about IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. Read on:

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Last date to fill IBPS Clerk Vacancy application out

As per the official IBPS Clerk notification, the registration for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 will close today on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. Interested candidates need to submit their IBPS Clerk vacancy application by midnight. However, they need to check the eligibility criteria for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 before applying. Applicants must belong to the age group of 20 to 28 years. Moreover, they must have completed their graduation on the date of registration for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. So, here are steps for interested and eligible candidates for IBPS Clerk. Check out:

How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 at www.ibps.in.

On the home page, they need to click on the link for IBPS Clerk Notification.

For IBPS Clerk apply, candidates, need to seatch for the new registration and fill the online IBPS Clerk vacancy application with required details.

After the registration of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020, they have to upload documents, scanned passport-sized photograph and signature, which are mandatory.

Later on, they can check the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 form and pay the fees for the completion of the IBPS Clerk vacancy application.

The last date for the submission of IBPS Clerk vacancy application fees is also September 23, 2020, Wednesday.

IBPS Clerk notification: Details about the exam

There are two exams in the selection procedure for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. The conducting body will take an online Preliminary as well as Mains paper for the same. For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020, the former will take place on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020. Meanwhile, The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the Main exam on January 24, 2021.

