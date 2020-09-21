RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: RRB NTPC application Status Out At 'rrbonlinereg.co.in'

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC application status on its official website. Interested candidates can check details about RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 at rrbonlinereg.co.in. They can find the RRB NTPC application status to know about their selection or rejection. Here is everything that you need to know about the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 and the latest RRB NTPC notification on its official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in. Read on:

RRB NTPC notification: RRB NTPC application status out

The Railway Recruitment Board has opened the RRB NTPC application status for interested candidates on September 21, 2020, Monday. Applicants can check the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in for RRB NTPC notification about their selection. According to the notification, the RRB NTPC application status would remain on the official site for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 till September 30, 2020, Wednesday.

Candidates would be able to check their RRB NTPC application status for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 after entering the registration number, date of birth, among other details. Moreover, as per the RRB NTPC notification, the Railway Recruitment Board would disclose the reason behind the rejection of application through different methods like SMS and e-mail. So, we have mentioned steps for you to check the RRB NTPC application status for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020. Check them out:

RRB NTPC 2020: How to check RRB NTPC application status?

Candidates need to visit the official website of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 at rrbonlinereg.co.in

On the homepage, they need to click on the link for RRB NTPC application status and select the city

A new window would appear on the screen

Candidates would have to enter their credentials and log in for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020

The RRB NTPC application status would appear on the screen

RRB NTPC notification

The board will begin CBT or Computer Based Tests for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 from December 15, 2020. However, the conducting body has not released the examination schedule yet. There are around 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020, isolated and ministerial and Level 1 posts. For further details, applicants can check the RRB NTPC notification for RRB NTPC 2020 on the official website.

