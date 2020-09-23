SLPRB Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies Out For Stenographer, Tech. Assistant & Other Posts

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam recentlly released an official notification for the recruitment of various posts on its official website. The notification is to fill out 444 vacancies under Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam. The registration process has started from September 21st and will conclude on October 10th. Candidates can visit slprbassam.in to check for eligibility with respect to each posts. Candidates can only submit the applications online through SLPRB website. No application will be received after October 10th. The latest notification by SLPRB Assam is for posts including Stenographer (English), Tech. Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Pharmacist, Instructor- Stenography, Junior Instructor, Hostel Superintendent-cum-Physical Training Instructor, Store keeper, Librarian, and Dresser posts.

SLPRB recruitment 2020: Vacancy for 444 posts out

Here are the number of vacancies with respect to each designation.

How to apply for SLPRB recruitment?

Candidates need to visit the official website of SLPRB, i.e. www.slprbassam.in

Find the Apply Here option, opposite the notification link -- click on it.

Register yourself by providing the required details. After this, a login ID will be created.

Candidates would have to fill in the application form by entering details and uploading all the required documents, besides uploading a signature and a passport size photograph before submitting the application form.

SLPRB Assam police exam and admit card 2020

SLPRB Assam police exam for 2020 is currently cancelled after the question paper got leaked. The exam is expected to be reconducted within a month. The SLPRB Recruitment process for Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator had started the online registration process from September 5, 2020. The official website for SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment official website is slprbassam.in. This SLPRB Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 vacancies. According to the SLPRB Recruitment notification, 87 out of the 121 vacancies are for Extension Officer (Industries), while 24 vacancies are for Economic Investigator (E.I). While for the post of Junior Assistant (HQ), 16 posts are available and 4 posts are for Stenographer.

