HPU Shimla Recruitment For Various Posts In The University; Know All Details Here

Quick links:
Himachal Pradesh University is looking into hiring several daily, contract and wage workers for the Shimla campus. The HPU Shimla recruitment is happening for non-teaching staff and support staff members. There is multiple opening for the same. Read on to understand HPU Shimla recruitment eligibility, last dates, form filling and more details.
Also Read | Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 114 Apprentice Posts Available For Job Seekers
For all the recruits, documentation and the qualification certificates are mandatory, failure of showing which the forms are considered invalid. The sections of posts have different qualification requirements as mentioned in the notification. Read on the elaborate notification once.
Furthermore, the candidates must be of Indian origin, meeting the age requirements of the posts and not below or over the set age. If any discrepancy is seen, then the forms will not be accepted. At the time of documentation, age proof will have to be shown along with the other documents.
Also Read | Bank Recruitment: 6 Vacancies Of RBI Bank For Medical Consultant Post - See Last Date
According to the official website of Shimla University, the applications will be made only after a payment of fees which is relaxed for reserved seats. However, for everyone else, the forms will only be completed after the payment. Find more about fee payment in the picture below.
Image Credits: HPU Website
Also Read | DRDO Recruitment: Check Vacancy With Respect To Different Branch For 185 Scientist Posts
Also Read | Army Recruitment 2020: Check How To Attain Admit Cards And How To Apply In Open Positions