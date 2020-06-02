HPU Shimla Recruitment For Various Posts In The University; Know All Details Here

Himachal Pradesh University is looking into hiring several daily, contract and wage workers for the Shimla campus. The HPU Shimla recruitment is happening for non-teaching staff and support staff members. There is multiple opening for the same. Read on to understand HPU Shimla recruitment eligibility, last dates, form filling and more details.

HPU Shimla recruitment available posts to fill

On Regular basis

Librarian

Assistant librarian for HPU Main library

On Contract basis

Assistant librarian for Dharamshala branch

Medical Officer (Dental)

Medical Officer (Allopathic)

Assistant Architect

Public Relations Officer

System Analyst

Computer Programmer

Law Officer

Assistant Librarian (school section)

Clerk

Junior Office Assistant in IT

Junior Office Assistant in Accounts

Language Teacher

Data Entry Operator

Junior Engineer Civil

Conductor

JBT

Drivers

Auxiliary Nurse or Midwife

On daily wages basis

Peon

Chowkidar

Mali

HPU Shimla recruitment 2020

For all the recruits, documentation and the qualification certificates are mandatory, failure of showing which the forms are considered invalid. The sections of posts have different qualification requirements as mentioned in the notification. Read on the elaborate notification once.

Furthermore, the candidates must be of Indian origin, meeting the age requirements of the posts and not below or over the set age. If any discrepancy is seen, then the forms will not be accepted. At the time of documentation, age proof will have to be shown along with the other documents.

HPU Shimla recruitment 2020: Everything to know about it

According to the official website of Shimla University, the applications will be made only after a payment of fees which is relaxed for reserved seats. However, for everyone else, the forms will only be completed after the payment. Find more about fee payment in the picture below.

Here is a detailed fee payment guide:

Important things to note before HPU Shimla recruitment:

The website stated the following:

“Online Applications are invited from eligible and desirous candidates for the recruitment Of the following posts of Category B, C & D on regular/contract/daily wages basis in Himachal Pradesh University.

The interested candidates may apply through Online Recruitment Portal of the University i.e, or http://w1vw.hpuuoiv.ac.in.

The online application can be uploaded from June 5, 2020, to June 26, 2020. Thereafter the link will be disabled.

The applicants are advised to fill the forms well in advance to avoid rush during closing dates.”

