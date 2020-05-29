Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 114 Apprentice Posts Available For Job Seekers

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) recently announced that they are open to receiving applications for the post of Apprentice in Western Region covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Chattisgarh. The recruitment is being done to fill vacancies in various trades such as Assistant (Human Resource), Executive (Human Resource), Office Management, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering. Take a look at some.more details about it.

Powered Apprentice Recruitment 2020

The candidates who are interested in the job should have passed their final year exams, not before 2 years from the date of this PGCIL recruitment notification. The candidate should have the following qualification in B.E., Diploma, Degree in Human Resource discipline. The PGCIL recruitment notification was released on May 22, 2020. The application process of the same will be done online on the official website of Powergrid Corporation of India limited.

Powergrid Recruitment 2020: PGCIL vacancy details

Assistant (Human Resource) - 4 Posts

Executive (Human Resource) - 5 Posts

Diploma in Office Management - 2 Posts

Diploma in Electrical Engineering - 23 Posts

Graduate in Civil Engineering - 11 Posts

Graduate in Electrical Engineering - 69 Posts

The recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for 114 Apprentice posts

Out of the 114 vacancies, 103 are for graduate engineers and diploma holders. Remaining posts are for non-engineers.

Salary for Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Graduate in Electrical Engineering - ₹15,000

Graduate in Civil Engineering - ₹15,000

Executive (Human Resource) - ₹15,000

Diploma in Electrical Engineering - ₹12,000

Diploma in Office Management - ₹12,000

Assistant (Human Resource) - ₹12,000

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020?