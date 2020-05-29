Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 114 Apprentice Posts Available For Job Seekers

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) recently announced that they are open to receiving applications for the post of Apprentice in Western Region covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Chattisgarh. The recruitment is being done to fill vacancies in various trades such as Assistant (Human Resource), Executive (Human Resource), Office Management, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering. Take a look at some.more details about it.
Powered Apprentice Recruitment 2020
The candidates who are interested in the job should have passed their final year exams, not before 2 years from the date of this PGCIL recruitment notification. The candidate should have the following qualification in B.E., Diploma, Degree in Human Resource discipline. The PGCIL recruitment notification was released on May 22, 2020. The application process of the same will be done online on the official website of Powergrid Corporation of India limited.
Powergrid Recruitment 2020: PGCIL vacancy details
- Assistant (Human Resource) - 4 Posts
- Executive (Human Resource) - 5 Posts
- Diploma in Office Management - 2 Posts
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering - 23 Posts
- Graduate in Civil Engineering - 11 Posts
- Graduate in Electrical Engineering - 69 Posts
- The recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for 114 Apprentice posts
- Out of the 114 vacancies, 103 are for graduate engineers and diploma holders. Remaining posts are for non-engineers.
Salary for Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020
- Graduate in Electrical Engineering - ₹15,000
- Graduate in Civil Engineering - ₹15,000
- Executive (Human Resource) - ₹15,000
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering - ₹12,000
- Diploma in Office Management - ₹12,000
- Assistant (Human Resource) - ₹12,000
How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2020?
- The eligible candidates may submit their application on apprentice_wr1@powergrid.co.in before June 14, 2020.
- Java script must be enabled in the browser while applying, and the use of special characters should be avoided.
- Candidates can apply for one trade only, and those who are already undergoing or have completed apprenticeship in any industry need not apply again.
- There is no application fee to pay for the process and if the candidate is selected then he/she will be contacted for further details for the job
- To avoid any last-minute issue and to apply for the post now, interested candidates can click here