HRD Minister Releases 'alternative' Academic Calendar For Classes XI, XII

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday released an 'alternative academic calendar' for classes XI and XII. The HRD Minister stated that amid the pandemic, alternative tools for imparting education had been suggested in the new academic calendar, including the increasing use of technology and social media tools. The calendar which has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the HRD Ministry is designed to engage students meaningfully, during their stay at home due to COVID-19, as per an official release.

"The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home," Pokhriyal said. "However, it has taken into account the varying levels of access of students to different tools and platforms - Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media," he added.

Stress management for students

A few days ago, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' emphasised that students and faculty members need to take care of their mental health during the pandemic induced lockdown. In order to deal with the grim days, the minister informed that various Higher Education institutions are conducting training sessions on coping with stress during the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, the HRD minister further informed that more than 300 training sessions are being conducted for the students and faculty across India on handling mental concerns.

Moreover, addressing students' stress with respect to the upcoming examination session, the HRD Minister on Wednesday announced that students who are stationed at a different location than their schools should contact their respective schools in the first week of June for further assistance and said that they need not travel back to write their exams.

(With ANI Inputs)