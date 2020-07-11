HRD Minister Defends UGC Guidelines, Says Exams Are 'reflection Of Students' Ability'

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishkank on July 11 took to Twitter to respond to the criticism levelled at the MHRD and the UGC for the decision to conduct final-year university exams. While according to the UGC guidelines, universities are instructed to conduct final-year end-semester exams by September 30 and conduct compulsory exams for students with backlogs, students and teachers have accused the commission and MHRD of putting students’ lives under risk as COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to surge.

Even after facing backlash for the new guidelines which were released on July 6, the HRD Minister defended the UGC decision and added that ‘performance in examinations is a reflection of students’ ability and reliability which is essential for global acceptance’. In a series of tweets, Pokhriyal informed that the new UGC guidelines were taken keeping in view the educational interest of a large number of students. He further also said that the exams can be run by university ‘whenever possible’ so that ‘there is no inconvenience or harm to the students.

The HRD minister said, “It is paramount for us to follow the principles of students' health, their safety, fairness and equal opportunity. Also, ensuring the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally also matters a lot in the education system”.

He further added, “It would not be an exaggeration to say that educational evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any education system. Performance in examinations gives students confidence and satisfaction, It is a reflection of their ability, performance and reliability that is essential for global acceptance”.

States cancel exams for all universities

While Pokhriyal defended the UGC and MHRD decision, several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have reportedly written to the Centre saying they cannot hold exams. Last week, Rajasthan and Punjab Government cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all the universities, colleges, technical institutes. On the other hand, Gujarat and UP had favoured postponing exams and individual varsities are deciding on new dates. Most states stated inability to conduct exams safely due to COVID-19 crisis.

