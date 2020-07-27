HRD Minister Pokhriyal Announces 'Manodarpan' To Address Psychological Impact Of COVID-19

Students have been bearing the brunt of the pandemic with the nationwide spread of the COVID-19 compelling the government to impose prolonged lockdown, leading to the temporary closure of the physical school system. The lockdown and the stay at home order tend to have a psychological impact on the kids and students. Keeping this aspect in mind, the Central government has come up with an initiative called "Manodarpan" for parents, teachers, and students to mitigate the psychological impact of the lockdown and the pandemic. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to inform the citizens about the psychosocial support initiative of the government.
Parents, we understand that staying at home for a long time can be challenging & can take a toll on your mental well-being. Let Manodarpan help you in keeping you & your family healthy & happy in #COVID19 times.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 27, 2020
The portal of Manogyan shares tips for school students, teachers & families to take care of mental health in times of COVID-19. Some of the tips to be exercised by parents towards children are as follow:
Parents are to play a vital role in ensuring that the children maintain their mental health, by acknowledging their difficulties, clarifying their doubts, reassuring them, generating hope and providing emotional support in resolving issues.
