HRD Minister Pokhriyal Announces 'Manodarpan' To Address Psychological Impact Of COVID-19

Students have been bearing the brunt of the pandemic with the nationwide spread of the COVID-19 compelling the government to impose prolonged lockdown, leading to the temporary closure of the physical school system. The lockdown and the stay at home order tend to have a psychological impact on the kids and students. Keeping this aspect in mind, the Central government has come up with an initiative called "Manodarpan" for parents, teachers, and students to mitigate the psychological impact of the lockdown and the pandemic. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to inform the citizens about the psychosocial support initiative of the government.

Parents, we understand that staying at home for a long time can be challenging & can take a toll on your mental well-being. Let Manodarpan help you in keeping you & your family healthy & happy in #COVID19 times.

Visit the portal for psychosocial support: https://t.co/UrGXG6y4GO pic.twitter.com/IDKaeV3PRZ — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 27, 2020

The portal of Manogyan shares tips for school students, teachers & families to take care of mental health in times of COVID-19. Some of the tips to be exercised by parents towards children are as follow:

The portal has shared some of the tips to have mental wellbeing amid the pandemic such as encourage children to stay active. Add yoga in daily routine as it is good for their physical and mental health.

Create a routine for children at home which can consist of having a set time for sleep, waking up, eating, learning, playtime and free time etc. as a structured schedule helps the children stay focused and motivated.

Assign simple tasks to perform through the day (watering plants, helping to arrange clothes/books/play materials, helping younger sibling to learn, etc.)

Make sure children stay in touch with their friends via social media or video calls to help support social and emotional needs of your child.

Engage your children in activity-based learning such as puzzles, painting, drawing, and crafting.

Encourage children to create a journal in which they can jot down their feelings or emotions, new things learned about one’s own self and/or others (such as siblings, parents, friends etc.).

Do regular indoor exercise with your wards, eat healthy food and have sufficient sleep.

Phone a friend or family members residing at other places.

Play some games involving the entire family.

Enable your ward to participate in online classes if possible and allow them to do all their activities in as similar way as they do normally.

Ensure adequate support and attention for your child with special needs wherever applicable and do not hesitate to seek guidance from the school principal/school counsellor or special educators.

For any medical support, contact the local medical authority.

Parents are to play a vital role in ensuring that the children maintain their mental health, by acknowledging their difficulties, clarifying their doubts, reassuring them, generating hope and providing emotional support in resolving issues.

