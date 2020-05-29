HRD Minister Clarifies On Final Year Exams; Says They Will Definitely Take Place

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank interacted with 45,000 higher education institutions on May 28, 2020, Thursday. According to reports, he clarified that college final year exams would take place for final year students, for sure. Chairpersons of NAAC and UGC also joined the HRD minister, who delivered important instructions to the college students across the country.

Earlier, the University Grant Commission (UGC) had suggested holding exams for students in July. However, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank explained if the COVID-19 pandemic situation does not improve by July, the first-year students can be eligible for promotion based on their performance in internal assessment. On the other hand, an intermediate year or semester year students can be promoted by giving 50 per cent weightage to internal assessment and 50 per cent to previous academic performances of the students, as per reports.

Talking about the final year students, HRD Minister revealed that the term-end exams will take place. He explained if the situation does not change by July, new dates or modes of conducting exams will be discovered. However, institutions will have to conduct the final year exams for the students.

Previously, The UGC had also suggested that colleges can innovate in their assessment parameters, according to reports. But this had let to numerous universities and colleges to opt-out of the online method of examination. Meanwhile, students from different parts of the country have also been opposing final year exams due to the lack of proper infrastructure, and incomplete lectures and courses, among other reasons. Moreover, various universities stepped up and announced about conducting final year exams online, which did not go well with the professors as well as students. The latter also feared the delay in receiving their college degrees, which could impact their recruitment process.

Reportedly, exams will happen amid tight security while taking care of hygiene and guidelines in July. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also informed that the suggestions from the Ministry of Home Affairs are considered for conducting exams. He also offered students to reach out to UGC’s COVID-19 task force in case of any grievances. On the other side, several colleges and universities have been suggested to conduct their task force and be quick in resolving issues caused due to the pandemic. As per reports, the UGC proposed the academic calendar, which shows that classes for enrolled students will start from August and new batches will begin from September.

