HSSC Clerk Result Announced, 4800 Candidates Clear The Exam. See It Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recently took to the official website and released the HSSC clerk result 2019. The HSSC result declared is of the HSSC Clerk recruitment examination 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination held last year can go to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), hssc.gov.in. The HSSC clerk result was declared against the advertisement number 05/2019 on its website. For all the people wondering about the HSSC clerk result, here is everything you need to know about it.

See the HSSC clerk result directly by clicking HERE

HSSC Clerk result

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has shortlisted 4800 candidates for the document verification process. All the candidates whose roll number is mentioned in this HSSC clerk result can appear for the scrutiny of documents which will be held online. The scrutiny of the documents window will be from August 5, 2020, to August 7, 2020. The official announcement regarding this read as “The Scrutiny of Documents of the above candidates will be held online from 05.08.2020 to 07.08.2020. The candidates shall fill the scrutiny form online and upload all the required documents with scrutiny form from 05.08.2020 to 07.08.2020 after which link will be disabled.” As the process will be done online, the candidates need not be present physically at the office of the commission. No documents will be taken manually or in offline mode, the commission notified. The candidates should also note that in case a candidate does not fill and upload the documents online in the scrutiny of documents process, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

HSSC exam and HSSC result

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had conducted the examination from September 21, 2019, to September 23, 2019. The examination was conducted at various centres all over the state. HSSC clerk exam was conducted for the posts of clerk for various boards, corporations, departments of Haryana. The exam was conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to fill in the 4858 vacancies for the post of clerk. Reportedly, around 10 lakhs of candidates had applied for the posts. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), hssc.gov.in. to know about all the latest updates and news related to HSSC clerk admit card, HSSC login and also HSSC result.