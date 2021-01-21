SSC GD Result To Be Declared Soon; Here Is How To Check Results

Quick links:
The SSC Constable GD final result 2018 will soon be released along with the results for Constable GD in CAPF, NIA and SSF. Moreover, the results for the exam of Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will also be declared soon. Here are steps and details about how can you check the result for the examination.
SSC GD Constable exam is the General Duty Constable examination conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commision for the recruitment of candidate in various Government departments and Ministries of the country. According to the SSC GD 2018 notification, the minimum required qualification for the exam is high school from a recognised board or National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT. The SSC GD Salary offered to a candidate who qualifies SSC constable GD is made according to the 7th Pay Commission. It is estimated to be between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,000.
