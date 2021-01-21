SSC GD Result To Be Declared Soon; Here Is How To Check Results

The SSC Constable GD final result 2018 will soon be released along with the results for Constable GD in CAPF, NIA and SSF. Moreover, the results for the exam of Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will also be declared soon. Here are steps and details about how can you check the result for the examination.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

How to check SSC GD merit list and police recruitment result?

To check the results of SSC GD, visit the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) or simply click her to go to the page of the website.

After going on the website, you will see the homepage of the website. On the top of the homepage, you will see the Result tab at the top right hand corner. Click on the red coloured icon to see.

Next you will see a list of exams conducted by the board. Click on the results for the exam you appeared for among the list of the exams displayed on the screen.

Click on the GD tab to view the results.

You will be directed to relevant links pertaining to the exam. Click on the relevant result link

Next, you will see a PDF of the result of the GD exam.

You can easily download and save the SSC GD result PDF file.

The PDF contains the names of all the candidates selected and qualified for the exam.

So next you will have to find your roll number in the SSC GD merit list.

You can also search your name by entering your name in the ‘find box’ or taking the help of the search tool.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

What is SSC GD exam for and other details?

SSC GD Constable exam is the General Duty Constable examination conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commision for the recruitment of candidate in various Government departments and Ministries of the country. According to the SSC GD 2018 notification, the minimum required qualification for the exam is high school from a recognised board or National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT. The SSC GD Salary offered to a candidate who qualifies SSC constable GD is made according to the 7th Pay Commission. It is estimated to be between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,000.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study