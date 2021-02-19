IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Get Direct Link Here; Exam On Feb 20, 21 & 22

Indian Air Force has released the admit card for AFCAT 01/201 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can download their IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 from the official website- afcat.cdac.in. IAF will conduct AFCAT for admissions to flying branch and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches/ NCC special entry for courses commencing in January 2022 on February 20, 21, and 22.

Earlier, the exam date was February 21 and 22. IAF has added one more date to the exam schedule. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.45 am and the second shift of the exam will begin at 2:15 pm. Candidates will have to report at 8 and 12:30 pm for the first and second shifts, respectively.

How to download AFCAT Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Candidate Login' tab

Click on 01/2021 cycle

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your registered email ID, password, and captcha code as shown on the screen

Your AFCAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct Link to download AFCAT Admit card 2021

IAF AFCAT 2021 Exam Pattern:

IAF AFCAT exam will comprise two papers. The first paper will have questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. Second paper i.e,- Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be for candidates with one of the choices as technical branch. The subjects for paper 2 include- Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics engineering. Paper 1 exam will be of 2 hours and there will be 100 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Paper 2 will be of 45 minutes and there will be 50 questions carrying 150 marks. The Online examination will consist of objective-type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and EKT.

"Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions. An online Practice Test (for AFCAT & EKT) is available on the IAF website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in," the official notification reads.

(Image Credit: AFCAT website)