IBPS PO Mains Result 2020 Declared, Get Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO main exam result under CRP-X. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO main exam can check their results on its official website- ibps.in. The link to view the scores of the candidates will be available on the official website till February 24.

Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their IBPS PO Main Result. For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to check scores has also been provided. Check full details here.

How to check IBPS PO Main Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: Your IBPS PO main results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout

Direct link to download IBPS PO main results 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the main examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment under CRP- X on February 4, 2021. The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,517 vacancies. The IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted on October 3, and 10, 2020, and on January 5, 6, 2021. IBPS PO PT result was declared on January 20. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will appear for the next round i.e., interview. The date, time, venue, and guidelines for appearing in the interview round will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - ibps.in for regular updates.

