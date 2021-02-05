IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today At Afcat.cdac.in; Check Full Details Here

Indian Air Force will on Friday release the admit card for AFCAT 01/2021 cycle on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be able to download their IAF AFCAT admit card from the official website- afcat.cdac.in. IAF will conduct AFCAT for admissions to flying branch and ground duty (technical and non- technical) branches/ NCC special entry for courses commencing in January, 2022.

IAF AFCAT 2021-22 will be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts.The first shift of exam will begin from 9.45 am and second shift of exam will begin from 2:15 pm. Candidates will have to report at 8 and 12:30 pm for first and second shifts, respectively.

IAF AFCAT Exam Pattern:

IAF AFCAT exam will comprise of two papers. The first paper will have questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. Second paper i.e,- Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be for candidates with one of the choices as technical branch. The subjects for paper 2 includes- Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics engineering. Paper 1 exam will be of 2 hours and there will be 100 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Paper 2 will be of 45 minutes and there will be 50 questions carrying 150 marks. The Online examination will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and EKT.

"Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions. An online Practice Test (for AFCAT & EKT) is available on the IAF website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in," the official notification reads.

IAF AFCAT Exam Centres:

IAF AFCAT 2021-22 will be conducted in these cities- Agartala, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bathinda, Behrampur (Odisha), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kannur, Kanpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Sonipat, Solapur, Srinagar, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

