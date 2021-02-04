UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Details

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Department of Energy has invited online applications for recruitment against 21 vacancies for the post of junior engineer (trainee). Aspirants can apply online at upenergy.in. The online application window will remain open between February 3 and 23.

Important Dates:

Online application begins- February 3

Online application closes- February 23

Last date to pay the application fee online-- February 23

Last date to pay the application fee offline ( Bank Challan) -- February 25

Tentative date of examination - Fourth week of March

Details of Vacancy:

There are a total of 21 vacancies for junior civil engineer (trainee). Candidates who have a diploma in civil engineering can apply for the posts. Out of the 21 vacancies, 10 are for unreserved category, 2 for EWS, 5 for OBC, and 4 for SC category candidates.

Pay Scale-- As per 7th pay commission, pay matrix level -7 Rs 44,900.

Age- 18 - 40 years as of January 1, 2021.

Also Read| BPSC Assistant Engineer Interview 2017 Schedule Out, Check Full Details Here

Also Read| Bihar D.El.Ed Results: BSEB Declares First And Second Year Exams Results, Direct Link Here

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based-test which will preferably be held in Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut, and Agra. The exam will be for three hours with 200 questions carrying 200 marks. 150 questions will be from diploma level engineering, 20 questions of general awareness, 20 questions of reasoning, and 10 questions of general Hindi. Each correct answer will carry one mark and each wrong answer will carry a negative marking of 0.25.

Get UPPCL Official Notification here

Candidates obtaining less than 30% marks in the computer-based test shall be disqualified for further selection. The merit list will be prepared based on the basis of marks obtained in the CBT. Candidates who clear the test will be called for document verification. The number of candidates shortlisted for document verification will be double the number of vacancies.

Application Fee:

Unreserved category- Rs 1000

Candidates from other than UP (any category)- Rs 1000

SC, ST- Rs 700

Also Read| NCHM-JEE 2021 Application Form And Notification Released, Exam On June 12

Also Read| UPPSC Admit Card 2021 - PCS Mains Admit Card Released; Direct Link Attached