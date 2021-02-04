NTA ARPIT 2020 Application Process Begins At Arpit.nta.nic.in, Full Details Here

NTA ARPIT 2020: The online application process for Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT)-2020 has been started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NTA ARPIT 2020 on or before March 3, 2021. Candidates must visit the official website - arpit.nta.nic.in to apply.

Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) is a refresher course for Faculty or Non-Faculty Learners for their Career Advancement Scheme. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the examination every year. The certification would be done through Study Web and Active Learning by Young and Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

ARPIT 2020 examination will be held on April 10. It will be a computer-based test. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). The ARPIT 2020 exam will be held in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Click here for official notice of NTA ARPIT 2020.

Direct link to apply online

NTA ARPIT 2020: Important Highlights

Online Application Process February 3 to March 3, 2021 Availability of FAQ’s on website February 3, 2021 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Canara Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking & Paytm Payment Modes March 4, 2021 (up to 11:50 pm) Duration of Correction in Particulars in Online Application Form March 5 to 6 Date of Examination for ARPIT-2020 April 10, 2021 Duration of Examination 180 minutes (3.00 hours) Timing of Examination 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

"Currently, 48 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) have been identified by MHRD, wherein Course Coordinators have prepared online training material, with focus on latest developments in the discipline. ARPIT is going to be an ongoing exercise, so that every year NRCs will continuously develop new refresher module in their earmarked discipline each year and the training material will be uploaded and made available through SWAYAM," the official homepage reads.

NTA ARPIT 2020- Application Fee

General (UR) - Rs 1000

Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL)/Female - Rs 500

Transgender -Rs 500

Candidates can pay the application fee online through Canara Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking & Paytm Payment Modes up to 11:50 pm.

