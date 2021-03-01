IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021: Office Assistant - IX Results Declared, Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday declared the RRB Clerk Main Result 2021. Candidates who have taken the RRB Office Assistant (multipurpose) examination can check their IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result online at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk main online exam was held on February 20, 2021. Marks obtained in the main exam accounts for the final merit listing of Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

To check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021, candidates can either follow the steps or simply, click on the direct link that is provided below for the convenience of candidates. Read on to know the steps to check IBPS RRB office assistant main exam results 2021. Find a direct link given below.

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the website, click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads “Click here to View Your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants (Provisional Allotment)”.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page.

Step 4: Key in the required credentials - Registration Number or Roll Number’ and Password/DOB.

Step 5: Your IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take its printout for future reference.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Result 2021

The selected candidates will be posted in Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank among others.

