IBPS PO Interview Call Letter Released, Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Admit Card

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday released the IBPS PO interview call letter on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO main exam will have to appear for the interview round. Such candidates can download the IBPS PO interview admit card online at ibps.in.

The link to download the IBPS PO Interview call letter will be active till March 13. Candidates must download their admit card before the deadline. The date, time, and venue for IBPS PO interview round will be mentioned in the call letter of each candidate. They should check the details and instructions mentioned in the admit card after downloading it.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to download interview call letter for CRP PO/MTs-X’

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: Your IBPS PO interview call letter will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout

Direct link to download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the PO main examination on February 4, 2021. IBPS PO main result was declared on February 18 and the scorecard was made available in the morning today, Feb 25. Candidates can check their IBPS PO Main scores online at ibps.in. The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,517 vacancies.

