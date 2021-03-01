IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021 To Be Out By Late Evening Today, See How To Check Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is all set to release the IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021 today. The downloading of the result link will be made available from today evening. The IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021 will be declared on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The official website has mentioned that “RESULT WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE BY LATE EVENING TODAY”. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get their results ever since the exam was conducted. The wait is now over as everyone who had appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk mains result can now check their result from late evening today on March 1, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021

The IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam was conducted last month on February 20. Those candidates who qualify in the IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021, will be provisionally allotted in one of the RRB’s. This will be done based on the merit cum preference. A total of 4624 candidates are set to be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in rural banks across India. The selected candidates will be posted in Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank among others. The IBPS Clerk results 2021 can be downloaded from late evening today by using login details like registration number, roll number, password, date of birth. Here is a look at how to download the IBPS Clerk results 2021 once announced.

For the direct link to check the RRB Clerk mains result, click HERE

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the website, go to the notifications flashing on the homepage and click on the link “Click here to View Your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants (Provisional Allotment)”.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like Registration Number or Roll Number’ and Password/DOB.

Cross-check the details once and log in.

Your IBPS RRB Clerk mains result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the IBPS exams and results.

Image Credits: Shutterstock