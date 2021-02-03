IBPS PO Main Exam Tomorrow, Check Covid-19 Guidelines And Important Instructions Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the main exam for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment under CRP- X tomorrow, February 4. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for IBPS PO main exam. The PO prelims exam was conducted on October 3, and 10, 2020, and on January 5, 6, 2021. IBPS PO PT result was declared on January 20.

The IBPS PO Main exam admit card was released on January 25. The link to download the call letter will be active till February 4. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit card should do it now by logging in to ibps.in.

On the exam day, candidates must bring a print-out of their e-call letter to the exam centre along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it. Candidates must also affix a photocopy of photo-ID proof stapled with it. Original photo ID proof should also be brought to the center. They should also bring a ball-point pen and ink stamp pad for affixing a thumb impression on the call letter at the exam center.

Covid-19 guidelines:

Report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card or as informed via SMS/Mail. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the Reporting time.

Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will not be displayed outside the exam venue to avoid gathering. It will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

Candidates should maintain safe social distance from one another.

"A Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on AarogyaSetu App will not be allowed entry. In case any of the responses in the declaration suggest COVID 19 infection/symptoms, the candidate will not be permitted inside the exam venue. (If a candidate is availing services of a Scribe, then Scribe should also follow the same instructions)," the official notification reads.

After showing the Aarogya Setu status at the entry gate, candidates will have to switch off their mobile phones and deposit at the designated place. It can be collected after the exam while exiting.

"All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue," the notification adds.

Items allowed to bring:

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates must bring their own water bottle)

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen and ink stamp pad.

Required documents like Call Letter and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in Original.

In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

If a candidate is availing services of a scribe, then scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and transparent water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

