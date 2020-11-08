IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Here's how to apply for the 645 available positions

The online registration process of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialist Officers in participating organisations- (CRP SPL-X for vacancies of 2021-22) has started on the official website. Those eligible for the post are required to apply digitally for the same at ibpsonline.ibps.in. The last date for application for the 645 available posts is November 23, 2020.

Read: IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Application Window For 3517 Vacancies To Reopen On Oct 28

Read: IBPS RRB 2020 Exam: Clerk Exam 2020 Postponed From October, See Official Notice Here

Vacancies

Here are the available posts:

IT Officer (Scale-I) - 20 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) - 485 posts

Law Officers (Scale-I) - 50 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - 7 posts

Rajbasha Adhikaris (Scale-I) - 25 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - 60 posts

How to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020:

All the interested candidates are required to go to www.ibps.in.

On the homepage, the candidate is needed to click on the link "CRP Specialist Officers".

They are then required to click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-X)" to open the On-Line Application Form.

Candidates will have to click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

After registration is completed, they are needed to note down the Provisional registration number and password.

Registered candidates can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed.

They are then required to upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Finally, they should click on submit to complete the process.

Important dates for IBPS SO 2020:

Fees

While the application fees for SC/ST/PWBD candidates have been reduced to Rs 175, The fees for others is Rs 850 (inclusive of GST).

Read: IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Check Exam Date, Eligibility And Application Procedure

Read: IBPS 2020: IBPS RRB Main Exam Date Released, Check The Schedule On Ibps.in

