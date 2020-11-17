SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria: SBI IBPS Examination For Clerical Cadre

SBI or The State Bank of India is one of the most notable government banks and offers different jobs like clerk jobs, PO jobs, among others. This year, SBI has released the SBI clerk recruitment 2020 notice. If you want to secure a job in the clerical cadre in SBI, you have to fulfil the SBI clerk eligibility criteria and conditions.

SBI clerk eligibility criteria

Here are details about SBI clerk eligibility details for aspirants-

The candidate should be an Indian national.

The aspirant should have a degree in any stream from any government recognized university or college or educational institution.

Those students who have an integrated dual degree certificate must ensure they have passed the IDD degree before submission of the examination form.

The students who are in the final semester or final year of their graduation or IDD degree are also eligible to apply. But, if they pass the examination they need to submit their graduation certificate and must prove that they have completed the graduation degree before the notification for the recruitment.

The marks should be counted to the second decimal places. One needs to submit the graduation aggregate marks.

The SBI clerk recruitment states that graduates who are minimum 20 years old or are younger than 28 years are eligible for the clerk post. They can attempt the examination within these age bars for unlimited times.

One should pass the IBPS SBI examination to get the job in the clerical cadre.

In case of matriculating Ex-serviceman, they should furnish their Indian Army Special Certificate of Education or any Correspondence Certificate obtained from the Air Force or the Navy after they have served at least 15 years of service.

Reservation

SBI clerk notification clearly states the reservation clauses. Like any other government examination, SBI clerical Cadre also offers reservation. Aspirants from Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Scheduled Caste (SC) are eligible for a relaxation of five years.

On the other hand, Other Backward Class or OBC aspirants can get up to three years of age relaxation. The aspirants hailing from OBC non-creamy layer are eligible for availing this age relaxation. But those who are from creamy layer do not have any reservation and should apply as general category candidates.

Persons and aspirants with disabilities can get a total of fifteen years of relaxation. PWDs from AC or AT section get 13 years of age relaxation while PWD candidates from the OBC category are entitled to avail 10 years of age limit relaxation.

Widows and divorced women who have not remarried can get age limit relaxation for seven years and the age limit for appearing in the examination is 35 years.

Those who hail from economically weaker sections can also avail reservation and relaxation offered by government regulation.

Those who want to avail the reservation or age limit relaxation must submit their respective caste certificate or disability certificate or Economic Assessment certificate during the form fill-up.