SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria: SBI IBPS Examination For Clerical Cadre

SBI or The State Bank of India is one of the most notable government banks and offers different jobs like clerk jobs, PO jobs, among others. This year, SBI has released the SBI clerk recruitment 2020 notice. If you want to secure a job in the clerical cadre in SBI, you have to fulfil the SBI clerk eligibility criteria and conditions.
Here are details about SBI clerk eligibility details for aspirants-
SBI clerk notification clearly states the reservation clauses. Like any other government examination, SBI clerical Cadre also offers reservation. Aspirants from Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Scheduled Caste (SC) are eligible for a relaxation of five years.
On the other hand, Other Backward Class or OBC aspirants can get up to three years of age relaxation. The aspirants hailing from OBC non-creamy layer are eligible for availing this age relaxation. But those who are from creamy layer do not have any reservation and should apply as general category candidates.
Persons and aspirants with disabilities can get a total of fifteen years of relaxation. PWDs from AC or AT section get 13 years of age relaxation while PWD candidates from the OBC category are entitled to avail 10 years of age limit relaxation.
Widows and divorced women who have not remarried can get age limit relaxation for seven years and the age limit for appearing in the examination is 35 years.
Those who hail from economically weaker sections can also avail reservation and relaxation offered by government regulation.
Those who want to avail the reservation or age limit relaxation must submit their respective caste certificate or disability certificate or Economic Assessment certificate during the form fill-up.