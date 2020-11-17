IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria: All You Need To Know About The Government Job Examination

IBPS RRB is the examination to recruit officer ranking bank employees in all Rural Regional Banks. Those who want to have an officer level job can check this article to know more about IBPS RRB eligibility criteria and other requirements.

The IBPS RRB examination is conducted in three stages- preliminary, mains and interview. A successful aspirant who clears all these stages is eligible for the job.

IBPS RRB eligibility criteria at a glance

To be eligible for the IBPS RRB examination, one needs to fulfil the following conditions -

● One should be an Indian citizen. Citizens of Nepal, Bhutan or a refugee from Tibet are also eligible.

● Those who have migrated to India from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam and have been permanently residing in India are also eligible.

● One should have a graduation degree to be able to sit in this examination.

● The age limit for the Officer Scale I is a maximum of 30 years. And, for the officer scale III and LL the minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age bar is 40 and 32 years respectively.

● Those who are applying for the Office Assistant post should have a graduation degree in any discipline along with proficiency in the local language.

● For officer scale Assistant manager, a graduation degree in any subject from Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Information Technology, Management, Law, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Economics or Accountancy is preferred. Additionally, they should have a minimum of 2 years of work experience in any financial institution to be able to fulfil the eligibility criteria of IBPS RRB 2020.

● For Specialist Officers and specialist managers’ post, the aspirant should have a degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks. They should also have a minimum of one year of work experience in their field.

● Aspirants who have a degree or diploma in Agricultural Engineering, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, IT, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy and other subjects like Marketing, Agriculture, Finance, Banking etc along with five years’ work experience in any bank or financial institution are eligible for the Senior Manager posts of Officer Scale III post in IBPS RRB recruitment 2020.

IBPS RRB eligibility criteria - Reservation

Like any other government recruitment examination, IBPS RRB also has reservation norms according to the constitution. According to the IBPS RRB requirements, SC, ST and OBC candidates can have age relaxation of 5 years, 3 years 10 years respectively. Widowed and divorced women (unmarried) are entitled to get nine years of age relaxation. PWD and ex-servicemen candidates also have exclusive reservation and age relaxation.

The IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment notice has come out and if you are an eligible candidate, you can apply for the examination through the official website.