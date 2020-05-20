IBPS Clerk Result, IBPS PO, SO Combined Mains And Interview Result Out (CRP-IX)

Quick links:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for its Clerk mains exam for CRP-IX. IBPS also released the combined results for PO-MT and SO. The PO-MT refers to Probationary Officer- Management Trainee and SO refers to Specialist Officer. The results are released today just a few hours ago. Refer to the links below to find the results for the CRP-IX IBPS exams.
Clerk - https://www.ibps.in/crp-clerical-cadre-ix/
PO - https://www.ibps.in/crp-po-mt-viii/
SO - https://www.ibps.in/click-here-to-view-advertisement-for-common-recruitment-process-for-specialist-officers-ix-crp-spl-ix/
Image courtesy: IBPS website
Image courtesy: IBPS website
IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP Clerks-VIII - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk8sep18/rescl8krla_may20/login.php?appid=723d0a704e2d09adb974b81aa6a71d76
IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP PO/MT-VIII - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibpsot8aug18/respa8pora_may20/login.php?appid=f23869c4175472e27d9e6433a04f813c
IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP SPL-VIII- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl8nov18/ress8ppla_may20/login.php?appid=b639ff10bc2abe5f2a17e063cc175827
Promo Image courtesy: Unsplash