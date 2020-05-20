IBPS Clerk Result, IBPS PO, SO Combined Mains And Interview Result Out (CRP-IX)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for its Clerk mains exam for CRP-IX. IBPS also released the combined results for PO-MT and SO. The PO-MT refers to Probationary Officer- Management Trainee and SO refers to Specialist Officer. The results are released today just a few hours ago. Refer to the links below to find the results for the CRP-IX IBPS exams.

Clerk - https://www.ibps.in/crp-clerical-cadre-ix/

PO - https://www.ibps.in/crp-po-mt-viii/

SO - https://www.ibps.in/click-here-to-view-advertisement-for-common-recruitment-process-for-specialist-officers-ix-crp-spl-ix/

How to check IBPS PO, SO and Clerk Mains result (CRP-IX)

IBPS has declared the list of candidates who have passed the IBPS CRP-IX Clerks mains exam which was given in 2019.

The results for PO-MT and SO are also out. However, as the PO and SO exams interview was also conducted before lockdown, candidates can see the combined results for PO & SO (CRP- IX) as well.

Click on the official website that is, www.ibps.in and you will see the page as shown below.

The new notification would be available in a floating form stating "Click here to view your combined results for PO-MT CRP-IX". Similarly, the links for the SO and Clerk mains result would also be found there.

Download the results soon as it will only be available from May 20 to June 30.

Image courtesy: IBPS website

Result display page for CRP-IX

Type your registration number, password or DOB and captcha.

Click on submit and the results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results in PDF format as the results are available for only a specific time on the IBPS portal.

Image courtesy: IBPS website

IBPS PO, SO and Clerk exam details

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam was conducted on December 7,8,14 and 21, while the IBPS Clerk main exam was conducted on January 18, 2020.

IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted on October 12,13,19 and 20, while the IBPS PO main exam was conducted on November 30, 2019.

IBPS SO Prelims exam was conducted on December 28 and 29, while the IBPS SO main exam was conducted on January 25, 2020.

IBPS also released the reserve list for CRP-VIII yesterday; check direct links

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP Clerks-VIII - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk8sep18/rescl8krla_may20/login.php?appid=723d0a704e2d09adb974b81aa6a71d76

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP PO/MT-VIII - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibpsot8aug18/respa8pora_may20/login.php?appid=f23869c4175472e27d9e6433a04f813c

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP SPL-VIII- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl8nov18/ress8ppla_may20/login.php?appid=b639ff10bc2abe5f2a17e063cc175827

Promo Image courtesy: Unsplash