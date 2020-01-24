IBPS SO 2020: Check IBPS Mains Cut Off For 2020 And Factors Affecting Them

IBS SO Mains Exam will be conducted in the month of January 2020. Candidates appearing for Mains 2020 can go through the expected IBS SO Cut Off marks. Read to know the explanation about the IBS SO Cut Off 2020.

The IBPS SO Mains Exam 2019 is scheduled for January 25, 2020, in online mode.

Through this recruitment, IBPS will fill more than 1500 Specialist Officer Vacancies.

IBPS SO Result for Preliminary exam was released on 7th January 2020, and now the qualifiers are eligible for Mains Exam.

IBPS SO Cut Off 2020

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the Mains exam for Specialist Officer in the month of January 2020. IBPS SO Selection Process involves 3 stages: Prelims, Mains and Interview/Document Verification. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in the Mains Exam and the Interview.

The candidates qualifying in the Prelims exam will move to the next stage Mains exam. IBPS SO Mains Admit Card will be released online on the official website. Read below the highlights of the IBPS SO Cut off 2020 for Mains:

IBPS SO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2020

Post Gen SC/ST/OBC/HI/OC/VI IT Officer (Scale – I) 18.50 16 Agriculture Field Officer (Scale – I) 15.75 12.75 Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale- I) 16 12.75 Law Officer (Scale- I) 24.25 20 H.R/ Personnel Officer (Scale- I) 23.25 19.50 Marketing Officer (Scale-I) 33.75 30

IBPS SO Prelims Section Cut Off Marks 2020

Name of the Section Maximum Marks General SC/ST/OBC/PwD English 25 08.00 04.25 Reasoning 50 11.25 06.50 General Awareness / Quantitative Aptitude 50 09.50 05.25

IBPS SO PRELIMS EXAM EXPECTED Cut Off 2020

Category IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off Marks General (Gen) 91.88 Scheduled Caste (SC) 83.25 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 73 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 89.50 Visually Impaired (VI) 74 Hearing Impaired (HI) 52 Intellectual Disability (ID) 51.25 Orthopaedically Challenged (OC) 85.38

Factors Affecting BPS SO Cut off 2020

IBPS will release the cut-off marks along with the IBPS SO Result 2020. The cut-off marks are set every year by IBPS on various factors. Read to below to know more