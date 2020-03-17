IBPS PO Mains Results For The Management Trainee Examination/ Probationary Officer Out Now

The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the scorecard for the Management Trainee examination/ Probationary Officer on their official website. The scorecard was released today, i.e. March 17, 2020, and the candidates can check it on ibps.in. All the candidates who have qualified for the Probationary Officer's interview can download their results by visiting the mentioned website of IBPS.
The interviews of all the qualified candidates will be coordinated in each state by the Nodal Bank and will be conducted by various participating organisations. Once the interviews of all the candidates will be taken, IBPS will release the results of allotment on their official website itself. They provide their services to all the public sector banks and to a few corporate banks too. Apart from banks, they also provide their services to LIC and other insurance companies as they are IBPS society's regular members. Several major universities and institutes also engage with the Indian Banking Personnel Selection on a regular basis to conduct their admission tests. It has evolved to become a major "Personnel Selection Test Conducting Agency" of India.
