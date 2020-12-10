IBPS SO 2020 Admit Card Released On The Website; Here's All That You Need To Know

IBPS SO admit card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can now download their admit card at the official website of IBPS- ibps.in. It carries all the important instruction and the social distancing measures that are to be taken due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Also, reporting time and slot allotments have been mentioned in the admit card.

To download the admit card, go to the official website. Once on the homepage, click on the Download Call Letters for Specialist Officer Preliminary Examination 2020. After that, a new window will open and the candidate will need to select its login credentials, enter the registration number and date of birth and login to access your account. Once the admit card has appeared on the screen, the candidates are allowed to download it and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is going to be conducted in an online mode. The objective test would be composed of 100 marks where the test would be conducted for the 1-hour duration only. The exam paper would have three sections where 30 questions would be from the English section, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 35 questions from Reasoning Ability.

Each section would have to be solved within 20 minutes only. The results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 would be announced on December 31, 2020. IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card 2020 was released weeks ago on the official website itself.

IBPS Clerk exam is being conducted to recruit for the 2557 vacancies across India. Candidates clearing the Prelims, Mains and the interview would then be allotted into the Clerk position in various banks of India. The banks include names like Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

