IBPS Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2020 Released At ‘ibps.in'; Know Steps To Download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or the IBPS has now opened access for IBPS officer scale 1 admit card 2020 download. Aspirants who have registered themselves can log in to the official website to download the IBPS officer scale 1 admit card 2020. The link for the website is ibps.in. The IBPS admit card 2020 is required at the time of admission for any candidate willing to write the exam.

IBPS officer scale 1 admit card 2020 details

According to the notification earlier released by IBPS, the officer scale 1 exam date is going to be between September 12 and September 13. Another round of Office Assistant exams is going to be held on September 19, 20 and 26. Both the times, the IBPS officer scale 1 admit card is mandatory.

Here is a step-by-step guide for IBPS officer scale 1 admit card 2020 download

Search for the official site or copy the link ibps.in on the search bar for IBPS admit card 2020 You will be redirected to the homepage. On the homepage look for ‘Online preliminary exam call letter for IBPS RRBs IX Officers Scale-1’ Click on the IBPS admit card 2020 that is the above link and it will lead you to another page. This page will ask your credentials and registration number and ID. Then press enter and a detailed IBPS officer scale 1 admit card 2020 will appear on the screen. You can save an e-copy or also opt to save a hard copy. This IBPS officer scale 1 admit card has to be presented on the day of the examinations. Without an IBPS officer scale 1 admit card, the candidate will not be allowed inside for the examination.

On the day of the examinations, candidates will not be allowed to congregate in one area. All the candidates are expected to wear masks and gloves to curb the possible spread of coronavirus. According to reports, frequent disinfection will be done in the examination hall. Furthermore, candidates will be made to sit at a suitable distance and not close to any other candidates in the examination hall.

