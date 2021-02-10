IBPS RRB PO Mains Scorecard Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Officers Scale- 1 Scores

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates who have appeared in the RRB PO Officer Scale- I Main Exam. Candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO Mains Scores from the official website- ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Main Result was declared on February 8, 20201. The link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 scorecard will be active till February 20, 2021.

IBPS had conducted the RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam on January 30, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for the interview. IBPS will release the date and full schedule for the interview round in the due course of time. The interview call letter will also be uploaded on the official website.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Scorecard

Visit the official website of IBPS RRB - ibps.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’ scrolling on the homepage

A login page will appear on the screen.

Key in your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Your IBPS RRB PO Main Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2020

IBPS has already released the annual calendar for 2021-22 on its official website. According to the calendar, IBPS RRB Office Assistant and officer scale - I recruitment exams under CRP-X will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21. The IBPS RRB officer scale-I main exam (CRP-X) will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant posts will be conducted on October 3. The single exam for officers scale II and III will be conducted on September 25.

