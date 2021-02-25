ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link & Steps To Download CS Professional Results Here

Institute of Company Secretariat (ICSI) on Thursday declared the CS Professional and Executive results for December 2020 exams. Candidates of both old and new scheme programs can check their results online by visiting the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu. While the ICSI CS professional exam results are declared at 11 am, the executive program results will be announced at 2 pm on February 25.

The ICSI CS e-results cum mark statement has also been uploaded on the official website immediately after the declaration of results. Students will have to take a printout of the same. ICSI will not issue any physical copy/ hard copy of the results.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," the official notice reads.

ICSI CS Results 2020: Steps to download mark sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ' Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on the CS Professional Result December 2020 session link

Step 6: Key in your roll number and registration after selecting the name of course

Step 7: Your ICSI CS Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download ICSI CS Result 2020

Candidates will also get their ICSI CS results on their registered email address immediately after the result is announced. However, if a candidate does not receive the result-cum-mark sheet within 30 days of declaration of the result, he/ she may contact the institute at exams@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars, the official notice added.

