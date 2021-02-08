IBPS RRB PO Mains Results For Officer Scale- I Declared At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link

IBP RRB PO Mains Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday declared the results for RRB IX Officer Scale 1 main result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on the official website ibps.in. The link to view the scorecard will be active till February 14.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Officer Scale 1 main exam on January 30. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for the interview. IBPS will release the date and full schedule for the interview round. IBPS will also release the call letter for the interview in the due course of time.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result

Go to the official website of IBPS RRB - ibps.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’ scrolling on the homepage

A login page will appear on the screen.

Key in your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Your IBPS RRB PO Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2020

Earlier, IBPS has also released the annual calendar for 2021-22 on its official website. According to the calendar, the preliminary exams for Office Assistant and officer scale - I recruitments under CRP-X will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21. The main exam for officer scale-I will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant posts will be held on October 3. The single exam for officers scale II and III will be held on September 25. IBPS on February 3 declared the results for its CRP RRB- IX officer scale II for specialist officer (manager) and General Banking Officer or GBO (Manager) and officer scale III (senior manager) recruitment exams.

(Image Credits: PTI Photo)