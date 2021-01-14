IBPS RRB PO Score Card Out! Check Your Prelims Scorecard For Officer Scale-I At Ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam. The candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO RRB Officers scale 1 prelims exam can check their scores by logging in at their official website ibps. in. According to an official notice, IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30, 2021.

The prelim exams were held on September 12 and 13, 2020. IBPS exam held on January 11 released their results and the merit list for IBPS RRB Officers Scale-1 exam and now candidates can check their individual scores on the website. The dates for IBPS RRB exams had been postponed on several occasions, due to the ongoing Pandemic. However, the results are now out.

IBPS RRB PO scorecard

The IBPS RRB PO recruitment is being conducted to fill 3800 Group A officers scale-1, posts in various rural banks of India. The placements will be given in different banks across Andhra Pradesh, Grameen Vikas Bank, Baroda U P Bank, Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank, Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank, etc.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Score card?

Visit the official site of ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on the top for IBPS RRB Scorecard

Log in using your application number and date of birth

Your IBPS RRB Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future refrences

IBPS PO Main exam pattern:

The exam pattern of IBPS RRB PO will be such, that there will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude sections. Negative marking is applicable to this exam.

IBPS RRB PO Notification Scorecard 2020: Important Dates

Events Dates IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam12th & 13th September December 31, 2020 IBPS RRB PO Result (Prelims) January 11, 2021 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard/ Marks January 13, 2021 IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam January 30, 2021

