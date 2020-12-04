IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Starts Tomorrow; Take A Look Over Important Instructions

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2020 is all set to start from tomorrow on December 5th. IBPS clerk exam date 2020 is scheduled for December 5, 12 and 13. IBPS Clerk 2020 Mains exam is however expected to be around February, 2021. Read on for more information about IBPS clerk prelims 2020 and some last minutes instructions you need to follow before the exam tomorrow.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020

Candidates need to download their admit card, paste a photograph, and bring it compulsorily with them to the exam centre, without which they can't appear for the exam.

Candidates need to reach at the mentioned reporting time that is printed on their admit card.

Candidates can only carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer, pen. In the exam-related documents, they need to bring their admit card along with the photocopy of their photo Identity card, they also need to bring their ID card in original as well. Candidates who are using a scribe with them, need to bring the filled scribe form, along with their photograph affixed on it.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter into the centre if they are showing signs with a high temperature above 99.14°F.

Candidates need to wear their masks at all times.

Candidates need to have AarogyaSetu App installed on their smartphone, which should denote their risk status. This would be checked during the entry inside the exam venue. If a person doesn't have a smartphone, then they can bring a signed declaration form, which is given on the official website stating that they do not have COVID symptoms.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is going to be conducted in an online mode. The objective test would be composed of 100 marks where the test would be conducted for the 1-hour duration only. The exam paper would have three sections where 30 questions would be from the English section, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 35 questions from Reasoning Ability.

Each section would have to be solved within 20 minutes only. The results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 would be announced on December 31, 2020. IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card 2020 was released weeks ago on the official website itself.

IBPS Clerk exam is being conducted to recruit for the 2557 vacancies across India. Candidates clearing the Prelims, Mains and the interview would then be allotted into the Clerk position in various banks of India. The banks include names like Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

