IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Check Exam Date, Eligibility And Application Procedure

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the official IBPS SO 2020 notification. The IBPS SO recruitment drive will be conducted for Specialist Officer(SO). Candidates must note that the online registration for IBPS SO 2020 has officially begun on November 2, 2020. The IBPS SO vacancy will be open till November 23, 2020. Candidates can now head to ibps.in and check the IBPS SO notification themselves.

IBPS SO 2020 Updates

The IBPS SO Exam is being conducted for recruiting candidates for the posts of Specialist Officers in the following fields, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates will be selected through three stages of the examination, Prelims, Main Exam, and the Interview round. All the interested candidates need to brace themselves and register for the IBPS SO recruitment and also start preparing.

Candidates must also note that the fee paid for this recruitment should also be made from November 2 to November 23. According to the official IBPS SO notification, a total of 647 vacancies has been announced for IBPS SO 2020-21. Candidates must remember that this sector requires highly skilled people with a strong will and dedication to work as a Specialist Officer.

IBPS SO Vacancy: Here are the participating banks

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Eligibility and Exam date

The candidate needs to have a Graduation or Post Graduation in a specific stream depending on the post.

Prelims exam date: December 26 & 27, 2020

Mains exam date: January 24, 2021

How to apply for IBPS SO 2020?