IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Check Exam Date, Eligibility And Application Procedure

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the official IBPS SO 2020 notification. The IBPS SO recruitment drive will be conducted for Specialist Officer(SO). Candidates must note that the online registration for IBPS SO 2020 has officially begun on November 2, 2020. The IBPS SO vacancy will be open till November 23, 2020. Candidates can now head to ibps.in and check the IBPS SO notification themselves.
The IBPS SO Exam is being conducted for recruiting candidates for the posts of Specialist Officers in the following fields, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates will be selected through three stages of the examination, Prelims, Main Exam, and the Interview round. All the interested candidates need to brace themselves and register for the IBPS SO recruitment and also start preparing.
Candidates must also note that the fee paid for this recruitment should also be made from November 2 to November 23. According to the official IBPS SO notification, a total of 647 vacancies has been announced for IBPS SO 2020-21. Candidates must remember that this sector requires highly skilled people with a strong will and dedication to work as a Specialist Officer.
