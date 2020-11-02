Last Updated:

IBPS SO 2020 Notification: Check Exam Date, Eligibility And Application Procedure

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued a notification with the details of the IBPS SO 2020 exam. Here is how you can apply.

Written By
Disha Kandpal
ibps so 2020

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the official IBPS SO 2020 notification. The IBPS SO recruitment drive will be conducted for Specialist Officer(SO). Candidates must note that the online registration for IBPS SO 2020 has officially begun on November 2, 2020. The IBPS SO vacancy will be open till November 23, 2020. Candidates can now head to ibps.in and check the IBPS SO notification themselves.

Read | IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Application window for 3517 vacancies to reopen on Oct 28

IBPS SO 2020 Updates

The IBPS SO Exam is being conducted for recruiting candidates for the posts of Specialist Officers in the following fields, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates will be selected through three stages of the examination, Prelims, Main Exam, and the Interview round. All the interested candidates need to brace themselves and register for the IBPS SO recruitment and also start preparing. 

Candidates must also note that the fee paid for this recruitment should also be made from November 2 to November 23. According to the official IBPS SO notification, a total of 647 vacancies has been announced for IBPS SO 2020-21. Candidates must remember that this sector requires highly skilled people with a strong will and dedication to work as a Specialist Officer.

Read | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Applications for 2557 posts to reopen on October 23

IBPS SO Vacancy: Here are the participating banks

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Canara Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Bank of India
  • Central Bank of India
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Indian Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank

Read | IBPS RRB 2020 Exam: Clerk Exam 2020 postponed from October, see official notice here

Eligibility and Exam date

  • The candidate needs to have a Graduation or Post Graduation in a specific stream depending on the post.
  • Prelims exam date: December 26 & 27, 2020
  • Mains exam date: January 24, 2021

Read | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply September 23 midnight

How to apply for IBPS SO 2020?

  • Candidates must first visit the IBPS’s authorized website www.ibps.in
  • On the homepage, they will be able to see CRP Specialist Officers. Once they click on it, they will be able to see CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-X)/
  • The candidates must then click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. 
  • Once the provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen, the candidate can enter this Provisional registration number and password. 
  • In the next the candidate will be able to upload their - Photograph - Signature - Left Thumb Impression.
  • A handwritten declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents will also be needed.
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND