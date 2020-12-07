JEST 2021 Exam Date Declared At Jest.org.in, Registrations To Begin From January 11

The National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, NCRA and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, TIFR recently announced the JEST 2021 exam date. The JEST exam date was announced on the official website of the Joint Entrance Screening Test at jest.org.in. According to the official schedule, JEST 2021 will be held on April 11, 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website mentioned and check the schedule mentioned. For all the people who are curious about the JEST 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

JEST 2021 exam date

The official website of Joint Entrance Screening Test notified about the JEST date. The website also mentioned that the JEST 2021 application form and online registrations will be starting from Monday, January 11, 2021. The JEST 2021 application form filling and the online registration can be done till February 14, 2021. The candidates can apply online from January 11, 2021, to February 14, 2021, on the official website jest.org.in. Applicants who are expected to complete their final examinations by August of each year are also eligible to appear for the JEST exam of that year. The candidate will have to pay the application fee of ₹400 online while applying for the JEST exam. The female and SC/ST applicants will have to pay the application fee of ₹200. The application fee is waived for Female applicants belonging to SC/ST.

JEST exam is held for the admission to PhD or Integrated PhD programmes in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology in one of the participating institutes. This year, JEST 2020 was held on February 16, 2020. 717 candidates had appeared in the JEST 2020 Computer Science examination. The JEST exam is held for two subjects only which are physics and theoretical computer science.

The eligibility criteria for every participating institution is different. The candidates are required to visit the websites of the desired participating institute to know about their eligibility criteria for admission. Some of the institutes that use the JEST score for admission include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore); the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati), Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Pune, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) Bangalore, National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) Gurgaon, NCRA-TIFR Pune, Physics Research Laboratory (PRL) Ahmedabad among others. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of JEST 2021 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JEST date and the exam.

Image Credits: Shutterstock