India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 3679 Vacancies For Dak Sevaks Before Feb 26

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post has invited online applications for the recruitment against 3679 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Out of the 3679 vacancies, 2296 are for Andhra Pradesh circle, 233 for Delhi circle, and 1150 vacancies for Telangana circle. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can send their applications online at indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline before February 26. The job profile includes branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster, and dak sevaks.

Pay Scale:

A minimum TRCA shall be payable to the categories of GDS. The pay scale or TRCA for the Branch Post Master post is Rs 12,000 - 14,500. For the post of Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak, the TRCA is Rs 10,000 -12,000.

Educational Qualifications:

Applicants should have passed class 10th with Maths, the local language, and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board. They should also have studied the local language of the circle applied for, at least till class 10th. Basic knowledge of computers is a must. Candidates will have to furnish a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations. The requirement of a basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or Class 12th or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.

KNOWLEDGE OF CYCLING: Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In the case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect, the official notification reads.

AGE LIMIT: The minimum and maximum age for the posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as of 27.01.2021.

Selection Criteria:

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates' online submitted applications.No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

