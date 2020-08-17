ICAI Lists Out FAQs On The May 2020 Exam Postponed To November CA Exams

Under the aegis of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Board of Studies has released an official list of ICAI FAQs. The ICAI FAQs cover the general doubts of students that were sent to the board through email or call. Students who have several doubts related to the CA 2020 exam are urged to go through the ICAI FAQs. A direct link to the website is https://www.icai.org/post/faq-may-nov2020exams. The ICAI 2020 question and answer list was released on August 15 2020.

Here is a list of CA 2020 exam's frequently asked questions for the November edition as mentioned in the website:

Whether the student who had applied for May 2020 Exams be required to fill Examination Form For November 2020 afresh.

Answer: Yes, the students of all courses who had applied for May 2020 Examinations will be required to fill the form for November 2020 afresh on the opening of the window for the same. The students are allowed to change the group(s) as well as Centre, for appearance in November 2020 examinations

Whether a student will be allowed to change his exam centre from the one filled for May / July 2020 exams?

Answer: Yes, the student has to fill the exam form afresh for November 2020 exams wherein he can opt for exam Centre of his choice.

Whether a student who had applied for May 2020 Examinations for one group, can he apply for both Groups or change the group in November 2020 exams. What will be the fees payable?

Answer: Yes, the student has to fill exam form afresh for November 2020 exams, accordingly, the student who had applied for one group for May 2020 Exams can apply for both groups or change the group for November 2020 Exams by paying differential fees, if any.

Whether the fees paid for May/July 2020 exam be adjusted or whether the student has to pay the full fees this time again and get a refund of the fees paid earlier?

Answer: The student will get an auto calculation of the fees he has to pay while filing Exam form for November 2020 exam after he enters his details. If he is again opting to give single group exam as he did for the May/July 2020 exam, then he is not required to pay any further fees. However, if student now opts to appear for both groups in November 2020 exams while earlier he had opted for an only single group in May/July 2020 exams, he will be required to pay the difference of fees only.

Whether a student who had failed to fill exemptions available in May 2020 Exams, can he claim the exemptions in November 2020 Exams.

Answer: Yes, all exemptions due to students for May 2020 exams are carried forward for November 2020 exams and student can claim the same while filling exam form for November 2020.

When will be the last attempt for Intermediate Old course?

Answer: Last attempt for Intermediate old course is extended to November 2020 Examinations.

When will be the last attempt for Final Old course students?

Answer: Last attempt for Final Old course is extended to May 2021 Examinations.

Will the examinations be held in December or November?

Answer: Next examinations including the merged May 2020 examinations will be held in November 2020.

If a student has cleared his one group in the old scheme, can he migrate to Final New Scheme in November 2020?

Answer: Yes, the student may convert for Final New Course before filling of November 2020 examinations form. He will be required to appear in the balance group which was not passed in the old scheme.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions & impact, students are not able to travel to the nearest examination centres. Stay at the city of the center is also not possible. Whether it is being planned to open new examination centres at States/ Districts level, where presently no Center is there, to avoid hardship being face by the student.

Answer: While considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for the well - being of students & members and to mitigate their hardships, as a proactive measure for benefit and welfare of the students & members, it has been decided to open 193 (192 in India and 1 in Overseas) additional Examination Centers, subject to appropriate examination centres be used, candidates offer themselves to appear in new examination centres. For the details of 193 additional examinations centres, please refer to the announcement dated August 4, 2020 which has been hosted on the Institute’s website at the following: https://www.icai.org/resource/60517exam49295.pdf

Will ICAI 2020 cancel exam centres if a sufficient number of candidates do not offer themselves to appear from newly added exam centres?

Answer: No, ICAI 2020 will not cancel any of the announced exam centres.

Whether the students of Final New Course be allowed to change the elective subject while filling the form for November 2020 exams.

Answer: Yes, the students are allowed to change elective subject of paper 6 while filling examination form for Nov. 2020 Exams.

Whether a student is allowed to change his medium of language while filling fresh examination forms for November 2020 Examinations.

Answer: Yes, since the student is required to fill the fresh form for Nov ICAI 2020 exams, he is allowed to change the medium of language for appearance in the examination.

Whether a student will get another chance to change his exam centre after one month of filling the new exam form if the pandemic situation changes in his area.

Answer: Yes, the student will get one more chance of changing the exam centre through Correction Window which will be opened in the first week of October 2020.

The May 2020 Examinations have been cancelled and merged with November 2020 Examinations, would pass out date be deemed to be passed in May 2020 or Nov 2020.

Answer: Since the May 2020 Examinations have been cancelled and merged with November 2020 Examinations, pass out month, date and year will be November 2020.

In case a student has remaining 2 papers to complete his second group in IPCE and his attempt is due in May 2021 and that student is supposed to clear his 2 papers in November 2020, in that case how can he appear in May 2021 because the date of registration for final is December 2020 but the result of November 2020 exam may be declared in the month of January/February 2021.

Answer: The student, after passing both the groups of IPCE, is required to register in Final Course before filling the form for Final Examination.

Whether a student can apply in Group II under Old course and in Group I under the new course simultaneously in November 2020 Examination.

Answer: No, it is not permitted. The student can apply either in the old course or in a new course

