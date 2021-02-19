ICAI CA May Exams 2021: Application Begins On March 31, Inter & Final Exams Schedule Out

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate, IPC, and Final exams for May 2021 session. Candidates of the ICAI CA intermediate or final exams (May 2021 session) can check the official schedule on the website of ICAI- icai.org. According to the ICA schedule, the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the final exam will commence on May 21.

ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Online application process begins on March 31

The online application process for admission to CA Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations will begin on March 31. The last date to apply is April 13. Aspirants can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org. The online application process for admission to Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) (which is open to the members of the Institute) will be done from March 31 to April 13. Candidates can apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA May 2021 Exams Dates announced

The intermediate IPC old course exam will conclude on June 4 and the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. Both the exams will be held for Group 1 and Group 2. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses will conclude on June 5. Candidates of Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, and Final (Old & New Scheme) Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. Check the official notice here.

The Elective Paper - 6 of the Final Examination (under the New Scheme) is for four hours. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. All the papers for intermediate IPC old & new scheme and final exam old scheme will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Papers 1 to 5, 7, and 8 for the final exam new scheme will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm and the paper 8 exam will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Moreover, the exam for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical exam for modules 1 to 4 will be held on May 21, 23, 25, and 28. The international taxation assessment test will be held on May 21 and 23.

