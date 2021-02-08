ICAI CA Results Declared For Intermediate, Foundation November Exams, Direct Links Here

Quick links:
ICAI CA November Result 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the CA results for the intermediate exam (old and new course) and foundation exams. The CA Intermediate and Foundation exams were held in November 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the CA exams can check their results online at icaiexams.icai.org.
Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination : November 2020
Intermediate (New) Examination : November 2020
Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS : November 2020
Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS : November 2020
Foundation : November 2020
ICAI CA intermediate (New and Old course) and Foundation course exams were held from November 21 to December 14, 2020. The CA exams were postponed for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry centres due to the Nivar cyclone. The rescheduled examinations for inter and IPC courses were held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination was held on December 11, 2020.
Earlier on February 1, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) had declared the final results of CA exams 2020 for old and new courses on its official website- icai.org. ICAI has also uploaded the merit list containing the names, roll number, marks and ranks of candidates ranked under AIR-50. The same can be viewed on the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org
