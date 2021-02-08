ICAI CA Results Declared For Intermediate, Foundation November Exams, Direct Links Here

ICAI CA November Result 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the CA results for the intermediate exam (old and new course) and foundation exams. The CA Intermediate and Foundation exams were held in November 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the CA exams can check their results online at icaiexams.icai.org.

How to Check ICAI CA November Results online:

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the relevant link for CA Final Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

How to Check ICAI CA Results via SMS

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course) Type CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

For Intermediate Examination (New Course) Type CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation Examination result: Type CAFND (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to 57575 - for all mobile services

Direct links to check ICAI CA Results 2020

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination : November 2020

Intermediate (New) Examination : November 2020

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS : November 2020

Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS : November 2020

Foundation : November 2020

ICAI CA November Exam 2020:

ICAI CA intermediate (New and Old course) and Foundation course exams were held from November 21 to December 14, 2020. The CA exams were postponed for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry centres due to the Nivar cyclone. The rescheduled examinations for inter and IPC courses were held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination was held on December 11, 2020.

Earlier on February 1, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) had declared the final results of CA exams 2020 for old and new courses on its official website- icai.org. ICAI has also uploaded the merit list containing the names, roll number, marks and ranks of candidates ranked under AIR-50. The same can be viewed on the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org

