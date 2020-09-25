ICET 2020: ICET Telangana Entrance Exam Hall Tickets Out At 'icet.tsche.ac.in'

The Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal along with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education is soon going to organise the examinations for TS ICET Common Entrance Exam. This to recognise deserving candidates for the course. Students who have registered for the examinations can now download the ICET hall ticket. On the day of exam, the ICET 2020 hall ticket download copy must be with the candidate. The website link for the download is https://icet.tsche.ac.in.

Also Read | AP CET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Revised Dates For EAMCET, PGCET And Other Exams

ICET 2020 has released all the information on the official website. However, for anyone who wants to understand the examinations in a glimpse here are all the details in a nutshell:

Organized by Kakatiya University based in Warangal Examination level Telangana State level Exam name TS ICET 2020 Offered courses MCA and MBA Course format or type Full Time, Distance, Part Time and Evening Classes Academic year 2020-2021 Location of institutions Within Telangana Admission type Merit-based on Rank Card Date of TS ICET 2020 September 30 and October 1 Admit cards for ICET 2020 Out on September 24 ICET hall ticket download mode Online mode Official website link https://icet.tsche.ac.in

Here is how one can initiate ICET hall ticket download-

To access the official ICET hall ticket, login to the website icet.tsche.ac.in. It will lead to the homepage of the ICET hall ticket download You will have to click on the “Print Hall Tickets for TS ICET 2020 Exam” link on ICET hall exam date on the same link that is icet.tsche.ac.in. The candidate will then be led to the credentials page of ICET hall ticket download. The candidate must type Registration Number and Date of Birth on the space bar of ICET 2020. After this, click the “Submit” button ahead of ICET hall exam date. ICET hall ticket can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the ICET hall ticket. Download the ICET hall ticket result e-copy or save it for future use.

Also Read | Karnataka PGCET & DCET 2020 Dates Get Changed Amid Pandemic; See The New Schedule Here

On ICET hall exam date, students will have to follow all the strict social distancing guidelines. They will have to carry an ID card which is recognised by the government and then only they will be allowed to enter after the physical verification at the entry points. Students must wear marks on ICET hall exam date to avoid any transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Will Be Released Today; See Steps To Download For Sept 17 Exam

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2020: Hall Ticket For Engineering Students Released, Here's How To Download