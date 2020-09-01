IGNOU Admission 2020 Extended Till September 15; See Steps To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date of admission and re-registration for July 2020 session up to September 15 now. Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU, i.e. 'ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in', to register themselves.
There are different IGNOU courses that candidates can opt for the July 2020 session. IGNOU registration for the postgraduate and undergraduate degree, Postgraduate Certificate, Postgraduate diploma, certificate, diploma, and application programmes are available to apply till September 15, 2020.
IGNOU offers a variety of courses through various programmes. Students need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per application form. Reserved category candidates are exempted to pay fees for one subject. If they wish to apply for a second course, then they would have to p[ay for the application fees.
Furthermore, for IGNOU admission queries, the varsity has provided the contacts of the student service centre. So, one can write to ssc@ignou.ac.in and student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in for more information.
