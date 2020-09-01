IGNOU Admission 2020 Extended Till September 15; See Steps To Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date of admission and re-registration for July 2020 session up to September 15 now. Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU, i.e. 'ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in', to register themselves.

There are different IGNOU courses that candidates can opt for the July 2020 session. IGNOU registration for the postgraduate and undergraduate degree, Postgraduate Certificate, Postgraduate diploma, certificate, diploma, and application programmes are available to apply till September 15, 2020.

How to apply for IGNOU Admission 2020

Visit the official site at ignou.ac.in.

For new applicants, check the 'Programmes available' tab on the homepage.

Select the desired programme and carefully read the details of the programme

Download the Common Prospectus and carefully read the rules mentioned

Click on "NEW REGISTRATION" that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

After filling the mandatory information, click the "SUBMIT" button.

Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Remember your Username and Password for future use.

OR

If you are an existing user click the ‘LOGIN’ button directly.

Fill the form and upload the scanned copy of your documents and then pay the fee via net banking.

Once you have uploaded the document, click the next button after which you will get the Form preview option.

Save/Print your form for future reference.

IGNOU admission application fees

IGNOU offers a variety of courses through various programmes. Students need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per application form. Reserved category candidates are exempted to pay fees for one subject. If they wish to apply for a second course, then they would have to p[ay for the application fees.

Furthermore, for IGNOU admission queries, the varsity has provided the contacts of the student service centre. So, one can write to ssc@ignou.ac.in and student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in for more information.

