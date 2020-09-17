IGNOU Admission 2020 Application Date Extended To September 30

Students willing to take admissions in Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU can send applications until the end of this month. The admissions committee has added more time in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Check out the latest dates and other details about IGNOU admission.

IGNOU admission 2020 extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has now added more time for students who wish to avail admissions for the 2020-21 batch. The students who had missed out applying for the desired courses during the July to September session can apply for the admissions. The last IGNOU admission date for application is September 30, 2020.

IGNOU admission date, registration and other details

The students who had registered during the previous sessions will have to re-register themselves for IGNOU admission 2020. The candidate willing to apply must do so through the official website of IGNOU registration. The link for the website is ignou.samarth.edu.in.

This is not the first instance when the admission dates were extended. The delay was caused due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gravely hampered the academic calendars of the country. Students facing accessibility issues and technical delays are aided through this as the admission process is completely online.

However, the extension is not applied to every course. According to the notification, the changes of date is not on the certificate-based courses. Below is a list of courses on which the IGNOU admission date extension is not applicable on-

MP

MPB

PGDMM

PGDFM

PGDHRM

PGDOM

PGDFMP

DBPOFA

PGDIS

MCA

BCA

Certificate or awareness programmes of about six months or less.

One exception the above-mentioned list is CMAD or the Certificate in Mobile Application Development which will IGNOU admission status open until September 30.

Important information for applicants before IGNOU admission last date

To check the IGNOU admission status or for IGNOU registration the candidate must head to the official website and look for ‘online admission system’. Under the same, there will be options for choice. Check all the related details about the desired programme and then only move ahead with filling the details within the IGNOU admission date. Note that you must check for eligibility criteria, fee details, duration and more specifications under the prospectus of the said course.

