UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Notification Released, Apply Online Till August 18

Union Public Service Commission recently released the official UPSC CMS notification about UPSC CMS 2020 exam. The official notification is now available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the UPSC CMS exam will have to visit the official website to apply online after reading all the eligibility criteria and requirements as mentioned in the UPSC CMS notification. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying in UPSC 2020 CMS exam. The admission at all stages of UPSC CMS 2020 exam will be purely provisional. For all the candidates who are wondering about the UPSC CMS 2020 exam, here is everything you need to know.

See the official notification regarding UPSC CMS exam HERE

UPSC CMS exam important dates

Starting date of online applications of UPSC CMS 2020- July 29, 2020

Last date to submit online applications of UPSC CMS 2020 – August 18, 2020, till 6 PM

Withdrawing window of online applications in UPSC CMS 2020 - August 25 to August 31, 2020

UPSC CMS exam details about the vacancy

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination is being finalised.

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service – 182 Posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 300 Posts

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service – 4 Posts

East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation – 7 Posts

UPSC CMS 2020 age limit

The candidate applying in UPSC CMS 2020 should not be more than 32 years of age on August 1, 2020. In other words, the candidate should not have been born before August 2, 1988. There are certain relaxations on age for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC. To know about the relaxations check the official UPSC CMS notification.

UPSC CMS exam fee details

The willing and eligible candidates will have to pay ₹200 as the application fee in UPSC 2020 CMS exam. The fee should be deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Candidates can also opt for ‘Pay By Cash’ mode for paying the application fee of UPSC 2020 CMS exam. Female candidates, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

To know about all other information and details about the UPSC CMS 2020 exam candidates are advised to read the official UPSC CMS notification carefully and visit the official website of UPSC