UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Notification Released, Apply Online Till August 18

Union Public Service Commission recently released the official UPSC CMS notification about UPSC CMS 2020 exam. The official notification is now available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the UPSC CMS exam will have to visit the official website to apply online after reading all the eligibility criteria and requirements as mentioned in the UPSC CMS notification. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying in UPSC 2020 CMS exam. The admission at all stages of UPSC CMS 2020 exam will be purely provisional. For all the candidates who are wondering about the UPSC CMS 2020 exam, here is everything you need to know.
The candidate applying in UPSC CMS 2020 should not be more than 32 years of age on August 1, 2020. In other words, the candidate should not have been born before August 2, 1988. There are certain relaxations on age for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC. To know about the relaxations check the official UPSC CMS notification.
The willing and eligible candidates will have to pay ₹200 as the application fee in UPSC 2020 CMS exam. The fee should be deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Candidates can also opt for ‘Pay By Cash’ mode for paying the application fee of UPSC 2020 CMS exam. Female candidates, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees.