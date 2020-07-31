DU To Begin Academic Session From Aug 10 With Online Classes For UG And PG Students

The 2020-2021 academic session at the Delhi University will commence from August 10 with online classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students as the summer vacations are slated to end on August 9. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the university will also hold online open-book exams for final year students from August 10.

“The Academic Session 2020-2021 of the University will commence from 10-08-2020 with start of online classes for the III, V & VII semester of UG courses and III semester of PG courses subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency,” the university had said in a notification issued on July 30.

Students and teachers have been opposing the plan to hold online examinations and have been demanding result on the basis of internal assessment. The exams for first- and second-year students were scrapped and they were promoted on the basis of their internal assessment and performances in the previous semester.

Admissions through merit open

Meanwhile, the registration for admission to all courses (UG, PG, M.Phil./ PhD) through the entrance is scheduled to close on July 31 but the registration for admission through merit will remain open till August 31, 2020. Delhi University’s standing committee of Academic Council also decided to include all the fourteen categories of last year of Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) under the admission through ECA category in the UG Courses after the varsity cancelled trials due to coronavirus pandemic.

It had announced to conduct spot admissions through the government-approved certificates but the unavailability of such certificates for the ECA categories prompted the university to scrap the admissions altogether. The committee reconsidered the decision following a petition by several artists including Birju Maharaj and Geeta Chandran to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the chancellor of the university.

Applicants interested in registering under ECA can do so from August 1 to August 31 and the candidates who have already registered and wish to apply under ECA category can do so after paying the additional fee of Rs 100. Applicants may register for a maximum of three ECA categories. They would be required to upload a maximum of Best Five certificates of the preceding three years and undated certificates will not be considered for marking.

