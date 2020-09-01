JEE Main 2020 Begins Across India With COVID-19 Measures At Exam Centres

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main has started across the country with precautions measures due to coronavirus pandemic. The Central government decided to conduct the exams despite protests from students and opposition parties who cited the continued rise of coronavirus cases to make their case for postponement.

Temperature checks of candidates were carried out before they entered the examination halls and hand sanitisers were also provided to them at many centres. JEE Main is scheduled to be held between September 1 to September 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13 as students continue to urge centre against holding the exams amid pandemic.

Lucknow: Candidates underwent temperature check at Subash Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Education in Prabandh Nagar, Muburakpur that has been designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain.



Candidates were given fresh masks & gloves before entering the centre.



(Earlier visuals ) pic.twitter.com/qgOd7VsjG4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2020

Kerala: Sanitisation facility installed and temperature of candidates being checked before entering an examination centre in Kochi's Aluva, for #JEEMains exam, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uYWSaL5tNj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The ongoing health crisis across the country has led to travel constraints, exacerbated by floods in several states including Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. A petition was filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the September NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country.

SC dismissed postponement plea

The Supreme Court dismissed the plea as Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career. On September 1, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court refused to stay the JEE Main examination but said that any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region can apply to the National Testing Agency to seek a re-examination.

"The situation is grim in several districts due to flood. Students should not suffer for no fault on their part. The National Testing Agency shall then decide on the application after consulting with the district collector concerned within a period of 15 days,” the court ordered.

Academicians argued that the NEET and JEE are conducted for admissions in medical and engineering colleges, which have several laboratory components and are required to be conducted in a timely manner. They fear that the lab work will be compromised if the exams get postponed.

