IGNOU Admissions 2021 For January Session: Registration Deadline Extended Till March 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the submission of fresh applications for admissions to the January 2021 session. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 28 which has been extended up to March 15. The re-registration deadline has also been extended till March 15. Interested students can apply online at the IGNOU Samarth portal - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the Samarth Portal of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

If you are a first-time applicant, click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme.

Read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc and download the Common Prospectus.

Click on the button 'NEW REGISTRATION' tab that appears in the applicant login area and fill in the required registration details.

Your username will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Login using your ID, password and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

IGNOU offers a wide variety of programmes and courses in the Online Distance Learning Mode. This includes certificate programmes, diploma, bachelors (UG) and masters (PG) programmes. Click here to check the list of programmes and courses offered by IGNOU, fee structure, eligibility and other details. Click here to download Common Prospectus for all courses.

IGNOU has also extended the deadline for the January session re-registration process. Students who are already registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

