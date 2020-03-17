IGNOU Assignment Submission Date For June 2020 Extended

As a result of Coronavirus scare, Indira Gandhi National Open University is also known as IGNOU has taken an important decision regarding the IGNOU assignment. The Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the last date for Assignment. For the candidates who are eligible to appear in TEE for June 2020, the last date for the submission of IGNOU Assignment has been postponed.

At present, the last date for the submission of the assignment was on March 31, 2020, but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the last date for the submission of the IGNOU assignment has been postponed to April 30, 2020. This major step has been taken as a precautionary method for Novel Coronavirus.

The IGNOU Assignment submission gets a new date

The last date for submitting the IGNOU Assignment for June 2020 Term End Examination has been extended up to April 30, 2020, IGNOU declared in a recent notification on the official website. The notification regarding the postponement of the IGNOU Assignment submission date has been released on the website of the university. The official notification was released on March 16 regarding the assignment submission.

The IGNOU has also suspended all of its activities till March 31, 2020. These activities were supposed to be held at their religious centres and Learners Support Centres. The IGNOU has taken additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The notification has also asked all the regional directors to display the information on their websites as well as notice boards which will avoid confusion among the students. The university has also asked the regional directors to write to the respective student centres to display the information on their notice boards as well as to announce it in the counselling sessions.

