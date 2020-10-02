IGNOU June Result 2020: IGNOU June Term End Result Declared On Ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared IGNOU June Result 2020. The result was released on Thursday, October 1, 2020. All the students can now access the result on ignou.ac.in. IGNOU has also released results and grade cards for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes, and several other programmes. Read on to find out, “How to check IGNOU June Result 2020?”

IGNOU June Result 2020

How to check IGNOU June Result 2020?

The student must visit the official site of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

On the website, he/she will be able to find an activated result link IGNOU June TEE Result 2020 link

Once the student clicks on that link, a new page will open where he/she will be asked to enter their enrolment number and other credentials

Once the student enters all the details correctly and press ‘Submit,’ the result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can check the result thoroughly now, and contact IGNOU in case of any discrepancies

Students are advised to download the result and also keep a hard copy for further need.

IGNOU 2020 Exam: About the exam

The IGNOU term-end examination (IGNOU TEE) commenced on September 17. The exam will end on October 16, 2020. It is being conducted across various centres in the country. The exam was conducted in two sessions and all the COVID19 guidelines were followed. Students had to wear masks mandatorily and also maintain social distancing.

IGNOU TEE exams are conducted twice a year, in June and December respectively. The exam is conducted for various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Students in the postgraduate certificate (PG certificate) and certificate, postgraduate diploma (PGD) courses and diploma also give the term exams.

IGNOU: About the Institution

A report on IGNOU's official website reveals that the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is a Central University. It is located at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The institute is named after former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. It was established in 1985 with a budget of ₹20 million. Its formation resulted from the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985) which was passed by the Parliament of India. It is run by the central government of India. In total, there are over 4 million students enrolled in it, making it the largest university in the world.

Image Source: Shutterstock